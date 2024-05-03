Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $434.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $612.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $548.05.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $397.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $489.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 26.55 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total value of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,326. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

