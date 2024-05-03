Uniswap (UNI) Price Hits $7.04 on Exchanges

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.21 billion and $102.65 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $7.04 or 0.00011793 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.26 or 0.00134543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00009853 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000148 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,924,295 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

