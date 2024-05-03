United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

United States Steel has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years. United States Steel has a dividend payout ratio of 6.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United States Steel to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.3%.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:X traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 730,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on X. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on X

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.