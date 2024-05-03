United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $47.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on United States Steel

United States Steel Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:X traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,442. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.06. United States Steel has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.