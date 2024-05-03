United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.09, for a total transaction of $929,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,551.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
UTHR traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $262.40. 779,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,646. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $262.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,617,000 after acquiring an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in United Therapeutics by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
