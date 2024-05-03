United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54, Briefing.com reports. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
UTHR stock opened at $258.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $261.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.20.
Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $847,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $847,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,190 shares of company stock worth $32,643,561 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on UTHR
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.