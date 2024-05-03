Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Carol W. Carpenter Sells 2,000 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $48,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 442,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U opened at $24.17 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U

Institutional Trading of Unity Software

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 289,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after acquiring an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Unity Software by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,448,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,682,000 after acquiring an additional 290,476 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.