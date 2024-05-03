Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.100–0.060 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.0 million-$100.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $96.4 million.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Universal Electronics has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $11.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. The company has a market cap of $145.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $97.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.52 million. Universal Electronics had a negative net margin of 23.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Universal Electronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

