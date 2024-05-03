Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Chairman Sells $394,400.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,162,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,919,806.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.81. 163,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,906. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.84. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.12 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

