Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Universal Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULH opened at $43.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.97. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $390.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Logistics will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Universal Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

