Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.67

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.67 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 29753 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UVSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $655.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 2,103.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,787.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1,029.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

