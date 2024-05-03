Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $60.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

