Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.
View Our Latest Research Report on Upland Software
Upland Software Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upland Software during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Upland Software
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.