Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Receives $16.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.55.

Several equities analysts have commented on UPWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday.

Get Upwork alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPWK

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of UPWK opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.66. Upwork has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.43 million. Upwork had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,831,978.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,531 shares of company stock worth $851,894. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. CWM LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 107.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $158,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in Upwork by 37.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 65,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Upwork by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.