Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UTZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UTZ

Utz Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:UTZ traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.24. 1,167,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. Utz Brands has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $346.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $72,407.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,031,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,299,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 3,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $72,407.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,399,470 shares in the company, valued at $65,031,861.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,780,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,908 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,952,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,946,000 after purchasing an additional 199,472 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,331,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 175,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 15.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 929,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 126,948 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.