Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Raised to $22.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $20.50 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $19.55 on Friday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.63 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $255,877.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,531,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $7,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 13,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $255,877.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,548,704 shares in the company, valued at $67,531,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 1,428.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

