Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 15.400-16.400 EPS.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VMI traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.74. 77,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,118. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.05. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $303.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.30.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

