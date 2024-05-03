Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $116.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

