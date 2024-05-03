Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.56. 11,882,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,600,427. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.18.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

