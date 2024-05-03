Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after buying an additional 6,955,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,776,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,215,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $78.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

