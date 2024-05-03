Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $81,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after buying an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,199,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,864.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,109,000 after buying an additional 112,195 shares during the period. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,247,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.05. 86,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,329. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.32.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

