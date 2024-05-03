Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $218.74. 610,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,134. The company has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

