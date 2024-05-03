Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $248.17. 204,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,535. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.50 and its 200 day moving average is $235.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

