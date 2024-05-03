Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $200.0 million-$220.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.5 million.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $206.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Varex Imaging will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
