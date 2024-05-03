Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stake Lowered by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,606,000 after acquiring an additional 46,566 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 3,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.42, for a total value of $746,297.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,756.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,989 shares of company stock worth $4,818,013 over the last ninety days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,301. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $160.21 and a one year high of $236.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $217.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.20.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $630.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

