Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $40.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Lifesci Capital raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

