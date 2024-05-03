Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Vera Bradley Stock Up 5.6 %

Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $214.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $7.24. Vera Bradley has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $133.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.06 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 258.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

