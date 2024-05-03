Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:VET traded up C$0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting C$16.21. The company had a trading volume of 417,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.72. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$13.30 and a one year high of C$21.60.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$522.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$593.34 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.766147 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00. In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.10 per share, with a total value of C$48,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

