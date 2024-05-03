Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded Vestis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vestis in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vestis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of Vestis stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Vestis has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.72 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vestis will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vestis news, CEO Kim Scott bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.14 per share, with a total value of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $302,586,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,586,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $72,529,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter worth $56,431,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter worth $48,292,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

