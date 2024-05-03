Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

VSTS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vestis in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vestis in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

VSTS stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 24,763,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,511. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Vestis has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $705.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vestis will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kim Scott bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.14 per share, for a total transaction of $287,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,505,127.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vestis during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vestis in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

