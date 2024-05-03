Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Announces Earnings Results

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Viavi Solutions updated its Q4 guidance to $0.06-$0.08 EPS.

Viavi Solutions Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. 4,038,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,735. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

