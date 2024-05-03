Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $7.10 and last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 624856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares in the company, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

