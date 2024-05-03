Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $101.62 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,377,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,389 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Hexcel worth $101,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,344,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,591 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,462,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,254,000 after acquiring an additional 231,207 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,053,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,640,000 after acquiring an additional 55,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after acquiring an additional 19,897 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 778,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,045 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $2,792,990 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.57.

Hexcel Stock Performance

NYSE HXL opened at $67.88 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average of $69.38.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $472.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

