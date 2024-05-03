Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $103.77 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,114,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.22% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $103,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 28.7% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

