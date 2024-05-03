Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $105.37 Million Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cohu worth $105,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

COHU opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.48. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

