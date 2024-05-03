Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $108.42 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $108,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.80 and a 1 year high of $106.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day moving average is $96.67.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan sold 18,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $1,819,431.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,246.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

