Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $125.32 Million Stake in VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UCRD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,902,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 591,247 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.00% of VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF worth $125,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of UCRD opened at $20.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0723 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Corporate Bond ETF (UCRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that employs a proprietary ESG and credit rating methodology to select investment-grade corporate bonds. UCRD was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

