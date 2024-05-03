Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 706,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,418 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $100,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Target by 2.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Target by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 519,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,819,000 after purchasing an additional 24,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $158.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.33 and a 200-day moving average of $144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $73.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

