Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of S&P Global worth $96,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,538,000 after acquiring an additional 405,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,630,000 after acquiring an additional 309,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.2 %

S&P Global stock opened at $416.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $422.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 22.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.60.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

