Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,855,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,364 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.40% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $97,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,943,000 after acquiring an additional 158,722 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after buying an additional 403,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,293,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,311,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,098,000 after buying an additional 283,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,430,000 after buying an additional 36,886 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE FR opened at $46.67 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

