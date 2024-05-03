Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,735 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,146,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,735 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $119,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 298.3% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam Wood sold 537 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $30,630.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,076 shares of company stock worth $749,002 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

