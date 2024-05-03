Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a negative net margin of 171.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Price Performance

VSQTF remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,263. Victory Square Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

