Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Victory Square Technologies had a negative return on equity of 155.25% and a negative net margin of 171.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
Victory Square Technologies Price Performance
VSQTF remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,263. Victory Square Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About Victory Square Technologies
