Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Releases Earnings Results

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Victory Square Technologies had a negative net margin of 171.44% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
Victory Square Technologies Stock Up 6.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:VSQTF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 1,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,263. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Victory Square Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The company has a market cap of $7.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
About Victory Square Technologies
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Victory Square Technologies
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Victory Square Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Square Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.