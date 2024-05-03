VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 452,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 135,347 shares.The stock last traded at $45.72 and had previously closed at $45.50.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $0.1561 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

