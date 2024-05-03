Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) CFO Greg Zante Sells 66,756 Shares

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.97. 3,750,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,467,980. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -82.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 63.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 217,827 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1,557.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 371,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after acquiring an additional 349,186 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,284,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,498,000 after purchasing an additional 171,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 924.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VKTX. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $32.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

