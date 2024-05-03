Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 34.92% and a negative net margin of 713.69%. The company had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ:VIR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 1,690,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.47. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $27,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $27,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

