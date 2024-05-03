Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VSTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $35.14 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 12.17% and a positive return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $682.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 208.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 162.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

