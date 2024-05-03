Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Vita Coco Stock Performance
Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.51. 636,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,244. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.18. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.
Insider Transactions at Vita Coco
In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $64,178.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 640,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 640,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,161,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536 in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Vita Coco
About Vita Coco
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vita Coco
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.