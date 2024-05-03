Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of COCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.51. 636,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,244. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.18. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.02.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $64,178.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 640,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 2,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $64,178.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 640,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,040,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $350,229.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 645,942 shares in the company, valued at $16,161,468.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,536 in the last quarter. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COCO shares. William Blair downgraded Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens raised Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Vita Coco

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.