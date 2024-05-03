Vitalhub (VHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Vitalhub to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.68 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Vitalhub Stock Performance

Vitalhub stock opened at C$6.49 on Friday. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.86. The firm has a market cap of C$283.68 million, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VHI. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cormark set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Vitalhub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

