Vitalhub (VHI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Vitalhub to post earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.
Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.68 million. Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%.
Vitalhub Stock Performance
Vitalhub stock opened at C$6.49 on Friday. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.86. The firm has a market cap of C$283.68 million, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vitalhub
Vitalhub Company Profile
Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vitalhub
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.