Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Vontier also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.710 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised Vontier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VNT

Vontier Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE VNT traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.44. 759,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,975. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.10. Vontier has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $755.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.50 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vontier will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.15%.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.