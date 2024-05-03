W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Cut to $975.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Loop Capital from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $923.90 on Monday. W.W. Grainger has a fifty-two week low of $641.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $979.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $879.29.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 39.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 978,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 689,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,731 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

